Bayern Munich midfield superstar ‘can imagine playing’ for Real Madrid

With the legendary Toni Kroos hanging up his boots and Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez also foreseen to leave, Real Madrid are set to reshape their roster to maintain a competitive edge.

Fortifications in attack are already assumed, as Kylian Mbappe and Endrick are expected to don the Real Madrid jersey the next time they play a domestic match.

Meanwhile, the return of Rafa Marin and the potential arrival of Leny Yoro indicate the defensive department will also be enhanced.

While Real Madrid boasts several quality options in midfield, recruitments in the centre of the park cannot be ruled out either, especially with Kroos leaving a massive void.

Joshua Kimmich is a possibility

Kimmich’s current contract is slated to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign and thus talk of an exit has been gaining ground, especially with Bayern Munich enduring a tumultuous period.

Now, according to Tobi Altschäffl of BILD Real Madrid are one of the clubs that Joshua Kimmich ‘can imagine playing for’.

A reunion on the cards? (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Kimmich recently locked horns against Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Although he tasted defeat, as the old saying goes: if you can’t beat them, join them.

The German midfielder is known to be an excellent controller with a diverse passing range and could help alleviate Kroos’ absence next season.

Moreover, Kimmich has, in the past, labelled Real Madrid as an ideal destination if he were to leave.

Although reports suggest that Kimmich and Ancelotti are not on the best of terms, it is likely that they will set aside their differences if a move materializes.

Barcelona’s interest could pose some problems

Furthermore, it must be noted that league rivals Barcelona are significantly interested in Kimmich’s services as they continue their search for a defensive midfielder.

While the Catalans’ financial situation puts them out of the race for now, if they can muster up the funds, Real Madrid will be compelled to face competition from Barcelona.