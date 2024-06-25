Bayern Munich maintain pursuit of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha is in Germany with Portugal at the European Championship at the moment - Getty Images/Aitor Alcalde

Bayern Munich are hoping to reach an agreement with Fulham over the potential transfer of Joao Palhinha, but remain significantly short of the Premier League club’s valuation of the midfielder.

Bayern are believed to be willing to pay around £40 million for Palhinha this summer, but such a price has so far been deemed unacceptable by the Fulham hierarchy. Talks are understood to be continuing, with Palhinha keen to make the move.

Bayern’s ongoing attempts to bring Palhinha to Munich come after they agreed to pay close to £60 million for the 28-year-old Portugal international last summer. That deal collapsed on transfer deadline day, despite Palhinha flying to Munich for a medical.

Shortly after that £60 million move fell through, Palhinha signed a new deal with Fulham which committed him to the club until the summer of 2028. Fulham have an option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

Palhinha has been one of Fulham’s most important and consistent players since he joined the club from Sporting CP for around £17 million in the summer of 2022.

Bayern may be forced to consider alternatives in the defensive midfield position if they cannot reach a deal with Fulham, and have been showing interest in recent months in Everton’s Amadou Onana.

Telegraph Sport reported in March that Bayern have been impressed by the Belgium international, who at 22 is a younger option than Palhinha.

Having appointed Vincent Kompany from Burnley as their new head coach, Bayern are continuing their recent policy of targeting Premier League players in the transfer market.

They are set to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace in the coming weeks, having also convinced Harry Kane and Eric Dier to leave England for Germany in the past year.

Olise also had interest from Chelsea and Manchester United but was attracted by the idea of playing Champions League football for Bayern.

