Bayern Munich have made Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt available for transfer



Manchester United’s leaky defence ended up conceding a scarcely believable 85 goals in all competitions last season, the most in almost 50 years.

They also finished the 2023-24 campaign with their first negative goal difference of the Premier League era while also exiting the Champions League from the group stage itself after conceding the joint second-most goals among the 32 teams in the competition.

It is clear that improvements are required moving forward with multiple defenders on their way out of the club. Raphael Varane has announced his departure while Jonny Evans is unlikely to receive a contract extension.

Both Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have also been linked with exits and the club could be forced to sign more than one centre-back in the summer window.

Defensive revamp on the cards

Erik ten Hag’s fascination with former Ajax products is well known as seen from the club’s acquisition of stars like Antony and Lisandro Martinez and the failed attempt at signing Frenkie de Jong.

As per Bild’s print edition, Bayern Munich are open to the sale of another of Ten Hag’s favourites, Matthijs de Ligt.

With the Dutchman expected to remain at the helm and sign a new deal, revisiting the Netherlands international’s signing could very well be on the cards. The Peoples Person had relayed that he was among the targets should Ten Hag not lose his job.

“There is also a rethink among the central defenders at Kompany’s request. The original candidate for sale, Dayot Upamecano (25/contract until 2026), is to be kept. In return, Matthijs de Ligt (24/contract until 2027) has been told that he can leave if a suitable offer is made!

“This comes as a surprise: the defender was signed by Juventus Turin for 67 million euros in the summer of 2022 and had a difficult time under Thomas Tuchel (50). In the last half of the season, the Dutchman stabilized himself and formed the regular central defense with Eric Dier (30).”

Matching or even improving the centre-back’s wages should not be too much of a problem for the Red Devils with the Bayern star currently earning €307,692 per week (as per capology).

De Ligt available

However, whether the 20-time English league champions can afford to pay his market value of €65 million amid PSR concerns will be intriguing to see.

De Ligt’s sale can help Bayern fund their planned recruitment spree and if not United, plenty more clubs are waiting in the wings for the former Juventus star.

Last season, the 24-year-old made 30 appearances in all competitions, registering two goals and an assist while helping keep nine clean-sheets.

The three-time league winner was also in the top three per cent among Bundesliga defenders for pass completion and tackles won (as per Fotmob) and his skill-set is perfectly suited for Ten Hag’s style of play.

