Bayern Munich Left-Back Offers Update On His Future Amid Real Madrid Interest: What Should Ancelotti Do?

In a recent interview with Marca, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies offered an update on his future amid interest from Real Madrid this summer. The Canada international said,

“I’m sorry, but I’m focused on my national team to go far in this Cup. I have all my energy here and when this tournament is over, we’ll see what happens,”

Davies’ Impressive Form In German Football Last Season

Davies enjoyed a solid campaign at the Bavarian club as he put in a string of impressive displays for them in the Bundesliga. The Canadian full-back registered three goals and picked up six assists in 42 matches for Bayern last season across multiple competitions.

The 23-year-old has been a good performer on the left wing based on his average of 1.6 tackles, 0.9 interceptions, 1.3 clearances, 1.3 key passes and 2.4 dribbles per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga. He has even distributed the ball relatively well after completing 88.9% of his attempted passes in the German top tier (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the German club will run out at the end of next season. Hence, Los Blancos could potentially recruit him on a cut-price deal later this summer.

What Should Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Do With Regards To Davies?

Davies is a tough-tackling left-back who can read the danger well to make some important interceptions for his team inside his half. He usually clears his lines when needed and can even strike the ball with venom from long range.

The Canada international has got the eye to play a few decisive passes from the left flank and is a great dribbler with the ball as well. He is primarily a left-back but can also operate as a left-winger if told to do so.

We can expect Davies to bring a lot of quality to Real Madrid‘s backline. He is good enough to earn a regular starting place at the Madrid club next season. Thus, Carlo Ancelotti should consider moving in for Davies when the Copa America ends later this summer.

At 23, Davies has his best years ahead of him which makes him an excellent option for Los Blancos to pursue this off-season. However, it remains to be seen whether the Canadian defender can make a smooth transition to life in La Liga.