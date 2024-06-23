Bayern Munich’s Kimmich considering Arsenal transfer

Arsenal are one of just five clubs Joshua Kimmich is considering joining this summer, with Bayern Munich prepared to sell.

MUNICH, GERMANY: Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich celebrates victory in the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between FC Bayern München and SS Lazio at Allianz Arena on March 05, 2024.

Back in April, Florian Plettenberg reported that Bayern Munich were prepared to sell Joshua Kimmich this summer, assuming they receive a suitable bid. Now, Sky Deutschland are reporting the same thing.

Kimmich is not ruling out a move, and he’s open to talks with potential buyers, with no concrete negotiations ongoing for a contract extension. The player’s current deal lasts until 2025.

But Kimmich is only interested in joining a small group of Europe’s elite clubs, namely Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona.

MUNICH, GERMANY: Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern München runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between FC Bayern München and SS Lazio at Allianz Arena on March 05, 2024.

Plettenberg reported that some of the clubs on the above list have already made contact with Kimmich.

Despite some links in the media, Kimmich is reportedly not considering a move to Manchester United, Chelsea, or Paris Saint-Germain.

It seems the 29-year-old is only interested in leaving his current club if he feels it’s for a team on a comparable level as he’s quite happy to see out the final year of his contract in Germany. It would be fair to say that the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are simply not at that level right now.

DARMSTADT, GERMANY: Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Muenchen is challenged by Tim Skarke and Mathias Honsak of Darmstadt during the Bundesliga match between SV Darmstadt 98 and FC Bayern München at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor on March 16, 2024.

Kimmich is still a regular for Bayern, making 45 appearances this season, with two goals and 11 assists. The defensive midfielder/right-back also played the full 180 minutes against Arsenal in the Champions League, scoring the decisive header that knocked the Gunners out in Munich.