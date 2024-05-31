Bayern Munich keeping tabs on Adam Wharton

Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace, according to Christian Falk.

The 20-year-old central midfielder has impressed in his maiden season in the Premier League since moving from his hometown club Blackburn Rovers in February 2024.

Despite only being with Oliver Glasner’s Eagles for the tail-end of this season, Wharton has played 16 times and assisted on three occasions.

The midfielder has even made England’s Euro 2024 provisional squad despite having not made a senior appearance for the Three Lions.

It may be a step too far for Wharton to go to the Euros but he’s expected to make his senior debut in upcoming friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland.

Wharton has already been analysed by Bayern bosses and is seen as someone who would be very suitable for the team.

As per TransferMarkt, Wharton is currently valued at €30m and contracted until 2029.

GGFN | Jamie Allen