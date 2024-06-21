Bayern Munich join Chelsea in race to sign Barcelona starlet available at bargain price of €6m

On Friday, it was reported that Chelsea are interested in a summer move for young Barcelona striker, Marc Guiu. The 18-year-old, who scored twice for the first team last season (including the winner on his debut against Athletic Club), is valued very highly within Can Barca, although there is a serious that he could go.

Guiu’s release clause sits at a measly €6m. Not only are Chelsea considering activating it, Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Bayern Munich are also showing interest in the teenager.

🚨🔵🔴 Chelsea and Bayern are both showing interest in Barça striker Marc Guiu, available for €6m release clause. Barcelona still want to keep Guiu with new deal to be discussed but interest now growing. Chelsea, exploring move for Guiu as @GuillemBalague reported.

Barcelona have no plans to let Guiu leave, although they would be powerless if any interested parties activated his release clause. With this in mind, plans are already being drawn up to tie him down to a new contract, which would dramatically increase the valuation of his buyout clause – similar to the case of Pau Cubarsi.

Barcelona should be doing everything to ensure that Guiu doesn’t leave on a permanent basis, especially for such a low fee. He’s clearly got bags of potential, some of which could be unearthed under Hansi Flick next season.