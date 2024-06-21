Bayern Munich join Chelsea in pursuit of 18-year-old Barcelona academy jewel

Marc Guiu was one of many Barcelona academy products who received a chance in the first-team setup under the management of Xavi Hernandez.

The 18-year-old La Masia talent made an immediate impact in the senior team, scoring on his La Liga and UEFA Champions League debuts.

At the same time, Guiu has continued to be an important player for Rafa Marquez’s Barça Atletic side as well, scoring six goals – two of which came in the promotion playoff semi-finals.

Bayern Munich enter race for Guiu

Marc Guiu’s future at Barcelona, though, has become a matter of intense speculation as his contract expires in 2025.

Sevilla have shown a strong interest in the 18-year-old centre-forward while more recently we reported that Chelsea too are keen on him and have made enquiries about a transfer.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has come forward with a fresh update, stating that along with Chelsea, German giants Bayern Munich are also very interested in signing Guiu.

List of suitors for Marc Guiu continues to grow. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Bavarians have always had eyes on the young talent coming through the ranks at Barça, having previously tried to sign the likes of Gavi, Pedri, and Alejandro Balde.

Now, it appears that they have set their sights on young Guiu, who will be available for a measly sum of €6 million – his release clause amount.

Barcelona, for their part, want to keep hold of the 18-year-old Spaniard and are working on a contract renewal for the centre-forward.

But the interest in the youngster seems to be growing stronger by the day as first Sevilla and now Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all vying for his signing.