Bayern Munich’s Hopes Rise as Barcelona’s Pursuit of PSG Star with Uncertain Future Goes Cold Amid

The situation surrounding Xavi Simons’ future is still up in the air, but it seems one club is unlikely to secure the rising star. According to a recent report, the 21-year-old won’t be sticking with Paris Saint-Germain next season and is poised for a third consecutive loan spell.

Simons has really made a mark for himself this season at RB Leipzig, featuring in 43 matches across various competitions. His impressive stats, including 10 goals and 15 assists, haven’t gone unnoticed, drawing interest from several prominent European clubs.

In recent weeks, there have been reports indicating FC Barcelona’s interest in reuniting with Simons, who previously spent time in their youth system before departing. However, it seems that this pursuit has stalled for now and now opens the door for Bayern Munich.

Relevo’s Matteo Moretto reports that Barcelona’s plan to bring Simons on loan from PSG seems to have lost momentum, with Hansi Flick focusing on other priorities. As of now, things have stalled out, and there’s little movement on that front.

🚨 Barcelona’s idea of signing Xavi Simons on loan from PSG has faded, while Hansi Flick has other priorities! Nothing is happening right now – it’s gone cold. (Source: @MatteMoretto) pic.twitter.com/WXmpAz6Oy8 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 7, 2024

The PSG player had a chat with Eindhovens Dagblad and mentioned that his future won’t be sorted out in the coming days.

“I’ll make my decision after [UEFA Euro 2024],” Simons told the outlet. “Right now, my focus is entirely on the tournament. The intense competition in the German championship and the pressure we’ve faced have pushed my development to a new level.”