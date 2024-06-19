Bayern Munich ‘held talks’ to sign ‘brilliant’ £17m United star – report

Bayern Munich held talks with Manchester United midfielder Casemiro before making a fresh approach for Fulham ace Joao Palhinha, according to Trivela.

The Brazil international had a difficult second season with the Red Devils. He was injured for part of the campaign and also struggled for form and consistency.

The 32-year-old was dropped from the starting XI in the FA Cup final last month. He eventually failed to make the matchday squad after an injury in the warm-up.

It is now reported that Bayern held talks with Casemiro over a potential transfer. The midfielder welcomed the possibility, but they could not meet his financial demands.

Casemiro still wants to win trophies in European football and he is prepared to fulfil his contract at United. He will only leave the club if an offer satisfies him financially and is a good project.

Meanwhile, Bayern have revived their interest in Palhinha after contacting Casemiro. They are currently in talks to sign the Fulham star in a deal worth £40 million.

Casemiro looks on course to stay at Man Utd

Casemiro, who was described as a ‘brilliant‘ football player by Ten Hag, had a good debut season with United.

He was superb with his defensive and offensive contributions, but lacked the same consistency last term.

The midfielder was caught out of position on numerous occasions which put extra pressure on the backline. He was dribbled past on more than two occasions per league game.

Ten Hag continued to place his trust on Casemiro, but he chose to start Sofyan Amrabat over him in the FA Cup final against Manchester City last month.

Despite this, the £17 million-rated star (as per Transfermarkt) looks on course to stay at the club. He appears determined to continue in Europe instead of securing a big payday in Saudi.

No European club is likely to meet his current basic salary of £350,000 per week.

Casemiro will be eager to redeem himself at United next term. It is left to be seen whether his choice to continue at the club has any impact on their plans to sign a marquee midfielder.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com, Sofascore.com & Capology.com