Bayern Munich had reached agreement with Alphonso Davies on new deal – uncertain now

The battle for the future of Alphonso Davies is heating up, with Bayern Munich looking to secure his future, and Real Madrid hoping to sign him in a cut-price deal this summer, or on a free next season. The key decision comes down to Davies, and whether he will sign a new deal with Bayern or not though.

The 23-year-old left-back was demanding €20m per season in order to stay at the club, but dropped those demands to €17m per annum. This week there were reports that Bayern had come close to equalling that, and had done so with bonuses. Yet now Real Madrid are increasingly confident of getting Davies to the Spanish capital.

Christian Falk has explained to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing how exactly that came about. Davies’ agent Nedal Househ was in Munich for contract talks, and had agreed terms with Bayern Sporting Director Max Eberl for a new deal. Yet upon discussing the deal with Bayern’s hierarchy, they were unhappy with the terms feeling it was too expensive, and as such, Huoseh has left the city with no deal agreed.

Bayern appear to be reconsidering their offer, and will make another one in the coming days. If the Bavarian giants cannot agree a deal, then they will have to start negotiations with Los Blancos over a deal this summer. The latest is that Real Madrid will not go above €30m for Davies this summer, and Bayern are demanding €50m.