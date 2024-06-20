Bayern Munich are given the green light to speak to Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise

As reported by Matt Law and Fabrizio Romano (via Caughtoffisde), Bayern Munich have been given the green light to speak to Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

It is understood that the Frenchman has a release clause within his contract that would allow him to leave Selhurst Park this summer for a fee of around €60 million. However, there are differing reports on who are actually eligible to activate it.

There are suggestions that the exit clause in Olise’s contract is for clubs competing in the Champions League. This would, therefore, be significantly beneficial for Der Rekordmeister.

Nevertheless, other reports suggest that Olise’s release clause does not apply solely to Champions League clubs. With other teams competing with Bayern for the wingers’ signature, if this were the outcome, then a deal for the 22-year-old would not be as straightforward.

With Chelsea keen to lure Olise to Stamford Bridge, they consider the Frenchman to be their number one target this summer. The Blues have also positioned themselves well and are currently the favourites to secure Olise’s services.

Regardless, Newcastle are also interested in Olise, while Crystal Palace have also offered the winger a new deal to remain at the club. As of yet, due to all the differing reports surrounding the complexities of Olise’s contract, it is currently unknown where the 22-year-old will be playing his football next season.

Despite this, Bayern have the chance to persuade the tricky winger that a move to Bavaria would be the best option for his career. However, ultimately, the decision about Olise’s future is in the players’ own hands.

GGFN | Will Shopland