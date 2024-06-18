Bayern Munich full-back a step closer to Real Madrid as transfer meeting scheduled

Kylian Mbappe’s arrival has elevated Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League-winning squad to a whole new level, but Los Blancos do not appear satisfied with the squad yet.

Alphonso Davies has been a target for the men in white for a long time now, and it is clear that they continue to keep their eyes on the Bundesliga star. His arrival is seen as a necessity to reinforce the left-back position and add an extra punch in attack.

Bayern Munich, however, have not made it easy for the Merengues to sign the Canadian superstar and demand €50 million for the move. Real Madrid, however, have set their limit at €30 million.

Rapid movements

Now, according to reports from Cadena SER, news surrounding Davies’ transfer is beginning to pick up pace once more.

The Spanish outlet relays that Bayern Munich have reconciled to the fact that the player does not want to accept their renewal proposal and have thus taken away their offer from the table.

Davies could be a step closer to Real Madrid. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

A meeting between the Bavarians and Real Madrid will thus be scheduled in the coming hours to discuss a potential transfer. The Germans hope for Florentino Perez to up his bid, but the club president has no intention of changing his stance.

The worst scenario

In an ideal world, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich reach an immediate agreement and see the player don white next season. The chances of such a situation, however, are bleak.

The full-back’s deal in Germany runs out next summer and that was always considered to be the advantage Real Madrid possessed in negotiations. After all, the player can leave as a free agent next season in what would be a big loss for the Bavarians.

Now, however, it appears that Bayern Munich are unperturbed by the situation. If Real Madrid do not up their bid and meet the €50 million they demand, they will keep Davies for one final year and release him from his contract next summer.

Needless to say, that is not a bad outcome for Los Blancos in any way as they have Ferland Mendy to cover the position next season. Moreover, signing Davies as a free agent in a year’s time would be a close-to-unbelievable heist.