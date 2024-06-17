Bayern Munich eye Manchester City playmaker as Vincent Kompany relationship ‘remains close’

Manchester City could be subject to transfer interest from the club’s former captain, with Vincent Kompany hoping to take advantage of a long-standing relationship.

The Belgian football legend has endured both the highs and lows of top-level football management during his opening seasons in the business, having experienced success at both RSC Anderlecht and Burnley.

A record-breaking 100-point season withe Clarets to earn promotion into the Premier League was immediately followed by relegation into the English Football League Championship last season, with Kompany’s ambitious style of play failing to take on success in the top-flight.

However, the Premier League’s relegation zone has not hindered Kompany’s progression as a manager, with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich taking on the Belgian’s promise and potential by appointing him as the successor to Thomas Tuchel ahead of next season.

And as Vincent Kompany prepares for the new 2024/25 season across the Bundesliga, German cup competitions, and the UEFA Champions League, the Allianz Arena’s transfer plans could direct them towards Manchester City.

That is according to the information of Manchester City insider ‘Tolmie’s Hairdoo’ on X, who reports that newly-appointed Bayern Munich head coach and Etihad Stadium legend Vincent Kompany wants to sign Bernardo Silva this summer.

It is further explained that following their time together working under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Kompany and Bernardo Silva ‘remain close’, in a relationship that could yet be reignited for the right price in the coming weeks and months.

The Portuguese playmaker has long been eyeing an exit from Manchester City, largely due to his unhappiness with the environment and cultural offerings in the north-west of England for his young family.

The wider belief is that Bernardo Silva would ideally like a move closer to his native Portugal, and particularly the city of Lisbon, however his boyhood club’s standing in the game does not align with the player’s status and ambitions at present,

The 30-year-old has stated on several occasions that he would be open to a move back to Benfica in future, but the club’s ability to finance a move – both in terms of transfer fee and wages – will likely dictate how feasible that is in the coming months and years.