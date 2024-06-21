Bayern Munich’s expensive dream to have Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Xavi Simons all play together

Bild reports that Bayern Munich have a dream of uniting international teammates Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz alongside Xavi Simons at the club.

It is well known about Bayern’s interest in Florian Wirtz and they will aim to try and sign the Bayer Leverkusen attacker next summer. However, Leverkusen will not let Wirtz go on the cheap, with it being said they are demanding a fee of around €150m.

This summerhowever, Bayern’s target is Simons. The Dutch international spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig, so knows sports director Max Eberl well. However, Bayern want to sign Simons permanently while parent club PSG are only interested in loaning him out for another season. It is said Simons could cost at least €80m.

The next move would also be to extend the contract of Jamal Musiala, as his current deal at Bayern expires in 2026.

Overall, the goal for Bayern is to mimic the attack of the German national team which sees Musiala and Wirtz play well together with ilkay Gundogan acting as the link between the pair. Simons is clearly seen as the individual who could carry out a similar role to the Germany captain.

GGFN | Jack Meenan