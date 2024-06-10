Bayern Munich edge closer to signing long-term Premier League target - report

Bayern Munich have reignited their interest in Fulham's Joao Palhinha, putting in a transfer offer for the midfielder.

Portuguese star Palhinha came close to making the move to the Bundesliga last summer before the deal collapsed. He had agreed terms with Thomas Tuchel's side at the time but Fulham were unable to find a replacement, forcing him to see out another year in London.

However, Bayern have now resumed their efforts to sign him this summer, with The Athletic claiming the German giants have put in an offer of around €35m (£29.5m) for Palhinha and are working to reach an agreement with Fulham.

If the deal is completed, the midfielder could become the first signing of the Vincent Kompany era after the former Burnley manager was appointed as Tuchel's successor. The ex-Manchester City star faced Palhinha in the Premier League with the Clarets but is yet to see what he could accomplish in the Bundesliga.

Palhinha made the move to Fulham in the summer of 2022 after spending time with Sporting CP, both as a youth player and a senior. He made 39 appearances for the west London side during the 2023/24 campaign, registering four goals.

It is thought a deal could be wrapped up before Portugal's first game of Euro 2024, with the summer transfer window officially opening on 14 June. Palhinha will be a key player for Roberto Martinez's side in Germany as they face Czechia, Turkey and Georgia in the group stages.

A move for Palhinha may be just what Kompany needs as he begins his journey at Bayern, with the Belgian hoping to make an impact in his new role after being relegated from England's top flight with Burnley.