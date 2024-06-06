Bayern Munich eager on signing PSG’s Xavi Simons on loan

Bayern Munich are eager to join FC Barcelona in the race to sign Xavi Simons on loan this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutchman spent the last season on loan at RB Leipzig from PSG and certainly impressed.

The Saxons themselves are hopeful that they can once again benefit from Simons’ talents with another season-long loan.

However, Barcelona and Bayern have now entered the race.

PSG aren’t willing to let the 21-year-old leave on a permanent deal but would be more willing to see him loaned out again for the 2024/25 season.

Bayern Sporting Director Max Eberl is currently working on the potential deal with the green light given by new head coach Vincent Kompany.

Both Kompany and Eberl believe that the midfielder would make a great addition to the squad. It’s believed that Simons will make a final decision after the European Championships this summer.

GGFN | Jamie Allen