Bayern Munich Could Turn To Inter Milan Playmaker As Alternative To Fulham Star

Bayern Munich Could Turn To Inter Milan Playmaker As Alternative To Fulham Star

Bayern Munich have reportedly set their sights on Inter Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu, especially if they fail in their bid to sign Joao Palhinha.

The Bavarians have identified the Fulham midfielder as their priority target to bolster the middle of the park.

But in case they fell short in their attempts to land the 28-year-old Portuguese, they could end up reviving their interest in Calhanoglu.

According to Bild via FcInterNews, the Bundesliga giants could attempt to bring the Turkiye star back to the German top tier after seven years in Serie A.

The 30-year-old was born in Germany and represented the likes of Manheim, Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen.

Before making his move to AC Milan in 2017, Bayern were among the clubs that were on the player’s trail, recalls the source.

Therefore, the Bavarian giants rekindle their interest in the deep-lying playmaker.

Nevertheless, it would certainly take a massive effort to prise Hakan away from the Italian champions.

The Turkish star has now cemented himself as a fundamental player in Simone Inzaghi’s tactical jigsaw.

Bayern Munich Consider Inter Milan Star Hakan Calhanoglu As Alternative To Joao Palhinha

The former Leverkusen star slowly morphed into a Regista. He has now emerged as one of the finest players in his position worldwide.

Nowadays, Calhanoglu is the one who pulls the strings in the middle of the park for Inter.

Therefore, Inzaghi would certainly loathe depriving himself of the player’s services. The midfielder is also tied to a contract with the Nerazzurri valid until June 2027.

This season, Hakan scored 15 goals and provided his teammates with three assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

He has been plying his trade at Inter since making the controversial crosstown switch from AC Milan in 2021.