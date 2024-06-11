Bayern Munich could end pursuit of Barcelona superstar as they reach agreement with alternative

Bayern Munich have been openly targeting Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo as a key addition to their team.

The German club has been interested in the Uruguayan player since January, hoping to capitalize on Barcelona’s financial difficulties to secure a deal.

However, according to a recent report from SPORT, Bayern are on the verge of ending their pursuit of Araujo.

This is because they have seemingly reached an agreement with Jonathan Tah, although the final negotiations with his current club, Bayer Leverkusen, are still ongoing.

Furthermore, even if the Tah deal falls through, Chelsea’s Levi Colwill is another central defender they are considering.

Bayern Munich are clearly determined to strengthen their defence and have several players in mind. Araujo happens to be one of the top names on their list, but lately, Tah and Colwill have emerged as strong contenders.

Barcelona can stop worrying about Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have an agreement with Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

With this new information from Germany, it appears increasingly unlikely that Araujo will join Bayern Munich.

This possibility was already complicated by the arrival of Bayern’s new coach, Hansi Flick, who values Araujo and sees him fitting well into his tactical plans. The coach prefers a high defensive line, which suits Araujo’s playing style perfectly.

Meanwhile, even though Bayern might no longer be interested in Araujo, it does not mean he lacks other potential suitors.

Problems do not end for Barcelona

Earlier today, we reported that Saudi Arabian teams have also shown interest in him, as well as in his Barcelona teammates Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen.

Right now, Barcelona aim to keep these players, but a significant financial offer could potentially change their stance.

In summary, Bayern Munich were actively looking to sign Araujo, leveraging the latter’s financial struggles.

Despite their initial strong interest, they might abandon this pursuit as they seem close to finalizing a deal with Tah.

If that doesn’t work out, Colwill is another option they are considering. Nonetheless, other clubs, including those from Saudi Arabia, remain interested in Araujo and Barcelona might reconsider their stance if a lucrative offer comes along.