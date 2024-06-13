Bayern Munich confirm signing of €30m defender

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Japanese centre-back Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart.

New manager Vincent Kompany is keen to bolster at the back and wasted little time in triggering the €30m release clause in Ito's contract to make him the club's first signing of the summer.

"It is a great honour for me to be able to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world," Ito said after inking a four-year contract. "The name FC Bayern also has a good reputation in Japan.

"I always gave my all at VfB Stuttgart and am grateful to the club. Now I am looking forward to the challenge in Munich and want to do my part to ensure that FC Bayern wins many titles. It was time to take a new step, and for me FC Bayern is the perfect club for that."

Sporting director Max Eberl added: "We are delighted that we have signed Hiroki Ito for FC Bayern. We want hungry players who bring new energy, and Hiroki has everything we want: He is a player who accepts challenges, overcomes them and continually makes his way.

"At 25 years old, he has already gained a lot of experience and can handle pressure, whether in a relegation match or with a chance of making it to the Champions League. He will immediately be a real reinforcement for us."

Bayern are not finished searching for defensive reinforcements and remain in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over Jonathan Tah, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Interest has also been lodged in Chelsea's Levi Colwill, who is seeking assurances about his role under new manager Enzo Maresca, although the Blues have quickly made it clear they will not entertain a departure this summer.

Kompany is also expected to oversee a handful of departures. Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt is available for the right price but won't be joining Manchester United, who have backed away from a deal due to the finances involved.