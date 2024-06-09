Bayern Munich are closing in on the signing of Fulham’s João Palhinha

As confirmed by Florian Plettenberg, Fulham midfielder João Palhinha has verbally agreed to join Bayern Munich.

Last summer, Der Rekordmeister came within seconds of signing the Portuguese international. With a deal having been agreed upon with the Premier League side, Palhinha had completed his medical for the record champions.

However, despite the 28-year-old having taken pictures in the Bayern kit ahead of an announcement, the deal fell through. Due to Fulham’s inability to find a replacement so close to the deadline, they pulled the plug on the move.

Nevertheless, over the past nine months, there have been consistent murmurings that Bayern were still interested in luring Palhinha to Bavaria.

With a verbal agreement now in place with the player, the record champions are set to enter negotiations with the London-based club. It is understood that Fulham respect the 28-year-old’s wish to join Bayern, but they are looking to be appropriately compensated.

Last summer, the two teams agreed upon a €65 million fee for the Portuguese midfielder. Therefore, should Palhinha sign for Bayern this summer, the fee involved can be expected to be in the region of €60 million.

GGFN | Will Shopland