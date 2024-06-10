Bayern Munich chief slams 'greedy' Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid move

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has lashed out at the rising costs of transfers in the modern game, insisting Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid could be the "nail in the coffin".

Mbappe joined Madrid on what was officially a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain this summer but, on top of a sizeable wage packet, the Frenchman is also understood to have agreed a signing-on fee of €150m.

News of the agreement with Mbappe came as a huge shock to Eberl, who insisted it does nothing but damage the transfer market even further.

"The money is leaving the market," he told Suddeutsche Zeitung. "No club benefits from it. Players, families, advisors, everyone benefits, but no club.

"In the past, it was always the case that at least the clubs profited. The money stayed in the cycle and that will become less and less.

"You can become more and more of a greedy person, but everyone who is a greedy person will gradually become the nail in the coffin of football. If all the money goes out at some point, then there will be nothing left for us to do business with.

"[The money] is too big and at some point you get the feeling that it will burst. So at some point it will be oversaturated and at some point Saudi Arabia will come along. You get the feeling that it doesn't feel very good. I have to say that to be fair, but that's the market right now.

"I don't want to take part in the whole thing, but of course I also want to be successful. As the person responsible for sports, I am also caught in this dilemma."

Mbappe received a more positive message from teammate Eduardo Camavinga, who insisted the move to Madrid was the right choice.

"It is the next logical step in Kylian's career," Camavinga explained to the media. "Real Madrid is the club he needed after PSG. PSG could help him with his personal goals.

"Also on a collective level, because he wants to win the Champions League. So I think Real Madrid is the perfect club."