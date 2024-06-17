Bayern Munich braced for Alphonso Davies free transfer in 2025

Bayern Munich have reportedly made a final call on the future of Real Madrid transfer target Alphonso Davies.

The Bundesliga giants have previously been confident of reaching an agreement over a contract extension in Bavaria.

The Canadian international has reportedly lowered his salary request from €20m per year to €17m with Bayern Munich’s offer close to that figure.

Progress at the Allianz Arena indicated frustration for Los Blancos with the Spanish champions aiming for a bargain summer deal.

Davies’ current contract expires in 2025, and it is crunch time for the 23-year-old, with Real Madrid unwilling to go above a €30m in a transfer bid.

As per the latest update from Sky Sports Germany, Bayern Munich have now ended talks over a renewal, as they are unable to agree terms.

Davies will be allowed to see out the final year of his contract in Germany and formal talks with Real Madrid can start in January as per UEFA rules.