Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund go head-to-head for Arsenal striker

As reported by Fabrizio Romano (via iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are going head-to-head for talented Arsenal striker Chido Obi Martin.

Over the past week, there has been talk about Der Rekordmeister already being in advanced negotiations with the Arsenal wonderkid. Nevertheless, Obi Martin is still open to a number of outcomes.

It is understood that Dortmund have been showing interest in the 16-year-old for months alongside Bayern. However, the Champions League runners-up are currently behind the record champions in the race to sign the striker.

Nevertheless, Arsenal are keen to keep Obi Martin at the club for the foreseeable future. The Gunners are still trying to convince the 16-year-old to sign a new long-term contract with the club.

Last season, in the U18 Premier League, Obi Martin comfortably claimed the top goalscorer award by registering a remarkable 32 goals in 18 appearances, even scoring seven in a 9-0 victory over Norwich City. As well as this, in August, the 16-year-old made his debut for Denmark’s U17 side, where he has gone on to score ten goals in 14 appearances.

GGFN | Will Shopland