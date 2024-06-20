Bayern Munich believe Bayer Leverkusen’s valuation of Jonathan Tah is excessive

Bayern Munich’s squad planning for the 2024/25 season is already taking place. The Rekordmeister have already signed Japanese defender Hiroki Ito (23) from Stuttgart, and are currently working on signing Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah.

But according to Kicker, the Bundesliga champions want a reported fee of around €40m for Tah, who is entering the final year of his contract, a fee which Bayern Munich believe is unrealistic for a player whose contract expires in 2025.

And with the signing of Ito from Stuttgart, Bayern Munich are currently relaxed on their defensive issue with Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae and Eric Dier at the club.

It was reported on June 10 that Bayern Munich had reached a total agreement with Tah, but this was before the signing of Ito. The 28-year-old, currently representing Germany at Euro 2024, also informed club bosses that he wants to join Vincent Kompany’s side.

🚨 | Bayern Munich have reached a total agreement with Jonathan Tah for a contract until 2029, as exclusively reported by @Plettigoal. — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) June 10, 2024

While Bayern Munich’s interest in Tah is still there, they’re unwilling to pay the €40m fee that Bayer Leverkusen want.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder