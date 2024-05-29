Bayern Munich believe Adam Wharton could be solution to their midfield problem

(Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are interested in a move for Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, as the new club hierarchy see him as the midfield profile they have been missing.

The German club are willing to spend big this summer, as part of a badly needed overhaul of their squad. Former manager Thomas Tuchel specifically wanted a more defensive minded central midfielder, and that is a position Bayern are pursuing.

Wharton has come out on top in a lot of their analytics, and Bayern are willing to revive prior interest in the youngster.

The 20-year-old could enjoy a huge summer after a break-out season with Crystal Palace, as Gareth Southgate has considered using as a balancing midfielder alongside Declan Rice for England at Euro 2024. If that happens, it could well see Wharton’s value skyrocket.

“Adam Wharton transferred in the middle of the season and adapted to the Premier League really well,” said Southgate when asked about his inclusion of uncapped players for the preliminary England squad.

“[Wharton] has only just got into our Under-21s group but we have seen enough to know that he is a player who we would like to see more of and find out a bit more about.

“[He is a] good technician – he can handle the ball really well. He’s got a calmness about him that I really like. Palace have found a system that really suits him with a back three behind. There are bits we need to find out about that.

“He is in a good moment, he is confident and we are keen to find out more about him.”