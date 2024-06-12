Bayern Munich are becoming suspicious of Joshua Kimmich

As reported by Sport Bild, Bayern Munich are becoming increasingly suspicious of Joshua Kimmich.

It is understood that Kimmich’s deal with Der Rekordmeister is set to expire in 2025. While Kimmich is still waiting for Bayern to make the first move, the record champions have yet to offer the German international a new contract.

This is because Bayern are unwilling to match Kimmich’s current €20 million-a-year deal. The Bavarian giants are, therefore, waiting until after EURO 2024 before they begin discussions with the 29-year-old.

As well as this, new head coach Vincent Kompany is looking to push Kimmich out of midfield. With Fulham’s João Palhinha edging closer to signing for Bayern, it is expected that Kimmich will continue plying his trade at right-back.

So, what are Bayern Munich suspicious about?

There is a belief held by those at the club that the 29-year-old is looking to run his deal at the Allianz Arena down in order to secure a move to Barcelona next summer.

With Hansi Flick now in charge at Barca, it is understood that the German head coach is pushing for Kimmich, but a move this summer would be too expensive. As well as this, Real Madrid are also considering a move for the German international.

Nevertheless, there is a big factor that could prevent Kimmich from leaving Bayern. Kimmich is still unsure about moving his family to Spain, as they are happy in Bavaria, but if Bayern fail to offer Kimmich a desirable deal, then it is likely that either Barcelona or Real will poach him free of charge.

GGFN | Will Shopland