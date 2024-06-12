Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are far apart in their valuation of Jonathan Tah

According to Sky Germany, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are currently far apart in their valuation of centre-back Jonathan Tah.

As previously reported, Der Rekordmeister have identified Tah as a key transfer target for this summer. It is understood that the record champions have already agreed personal terms with the 28-year-old, who is keen to move to Bavaria.

However, as of yet, the two clubs have yet to agree on a suitable fee for Tah’s services. As per the report, Leverkusen are demanding a fee within the region of €40–€45 million, while Bayern values Tah at €20–€25 million.

Those in charge at Bayern are arguing that last season, Tah had an €18 million release clause in his contract, and due to his deal expiring at the BayArena next summer, they believe that Die Werkself should lower their valuation. Nevertheless, the two clubs are still negotiating, and as Tah has already agreed to a five-year deal with Der Rekordmeister, it is expected that a deal will be found soon.

As for Bayern, while they perceive the German international as a key target, due to their options at centre-back, they will also need to free up room in the central area. As previously reported, it is understood that the Bavarian giants are looking to offload Matthijs de Ligt this summer to make room for Tah.

GGFN | Will Shopland