Bayern Munich and Barcelona Boosted as PSG Youngster Plans Departure

Xavi Simons’ future is still uncertain, as he plans to make a decision after UEFA Euro 2024. However, it seems playing at Paris Saint-Germain isn’t going to be part of his plans.

During his loan stint with RB Leipzig, Simons impressed, featuring in 43 matches across various competitions. His outstanding stats, including 10 goals and 15 assists, haven’t gone unnoticed, drawing interest from several prominent European clubs.

Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona are among the two teams keen on the 21-year-old, but it seems the German side holds the advantage. Nonetheless, the two clubs received good news, as RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins reports that Simons will not return to PSG unless there are unexpected developments.

Manager Luis Enrique really appreciates him, but the player is expected to leave on loan; being at PSG is not a priority for the player.

Recently, transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano hinted that the Bavarian side are in the driver’s seat to land the rising star this summer.

“Bayern really wants Xavi Simons with their sporting director Max Eberl, the same person who brought the player to Leipzig a year ago when he worked there,” Romano said.

“The season was amazing, and the feeling was fantastic. Now, Xavi Simons is considering many opportunities, including a potential move to Bayern.”