🚨 Bayern Munich appoint Vincent Kompany as new head coach

Bayern Munich have confirmed the surprise appointment of Vincent Kompany as the club's new head coach.

Kompany joins the Bundesliga giants following two seasons in charge of Burnley, and will take over from Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena this summer. He has signed a three-year contract with the Bavarian giants.

The former Manchester City, Hamburg and Belgium defender guided Burnley to promotion to the Premier League in his first season at Turf Moor, but was unable to keep them in the top flight as they were relegated at the end of his second term in charge.

Prior to that, the 38-year-old spent three years as coach of another of his former clubs, Anderlecht.

Kompany's appointment brings to an end Bayern's months-long search for a new coach, during which time they were linked with a number of names, including Ralf Rangnick, Unai Emery and Roberto De Zerbi, as well as former coaches Julian Nagelsmann and Hansi Flick.

After the German Rekordmeister missed out to Bayer Leverkusen last season, Kompany's task will be to reclaim the Bundesliga title and compete for the Champions League in 2024/25.

His first match in charge is set to be a pre-season friendly with Tottenham Hotspur in August.