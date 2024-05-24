Would Bayern Munich be 'another level' too soon?

[Getty Images]

European football expert James Horncastle says he is cautious about Vincent Kompany's link to the vacant Bayern Munich job because of the magnitude of the job.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast, Horncastle said: "Kompany did a fine job at getting Burnley promoted and he has transformed their playing style from what we became accustomed to over the years.

"Yes, they have been relegated, but I do not see that as a failure given the resources and player personnel he had. But I do think Bayern Munich is a big job and sometimes people take these jobs too early.

"Kompany has had experience but this is another level. It has been challenging enough for the top managers, who are more experienced, to control everything there is at Bayern Munich.

"He feels like the fourth or fifth guy on the list and that should also be playing on his mind."

