Bayern Munich up Alphonso Davies offer again after Real Madrid re-open contacts

Bayern Munich continue to increase their offer for Alphonso Davies in a bid to retain the Canadian star, as Real Madrid hope to persuade him into to a move to join friend David Alaba. The Bavarian giants are now approaching his reported €20m demands to sign a new deal.

Davies, 23, is out of contract next summer, and Bayern will try to sell him this summer if he does not sign a new one. Meanwhile Real Madrid have been in contact with him for many months, and reportedly agreed terms with him in March.

The arrival of Vincent Kompany has seen Bayern renew their efforts to sign Davies though, and it may tempt Los Blancos into raising their offer. According to BILD, via MD, Bayern have increased their salary offer to €13m per annum, as well as €4m in bonuses depending on performance.

Real Madrid generally try to fit players into their pay scale, and while Kylian Mbappe will go straight to the top of it, in recent years the largest deals they have handed out to new arrivals are €11-12m annually. Davies would be expected to come in on that money too. Generally Real Madrid can count on the added appeal of playing for Los Blancos and competing for the Champions League, but it remains to be seen if Davies will be seduced.