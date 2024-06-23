Bayern Munich agree fee with Crystal Palace for Michael Olise - report

Bayern Munich are set to sign Michael Olise after agreeing a transfer fee with Crystal Palace for the winger.

The Bundesliga side have reached an agreement worth £50.7m including add-ons to welcome Olise to the Allianz Arena after Chelsea pulled out of the race for his signature.

The Frenchman had previously caught the attention of a number of top European sides - including Newcastle United - but is now set to join Vincent Kompany's team after his other suitors deemed his fee too high.

As per reports from Sky Sports, Olise's move to Bayern now seems concrete and he is expected to sign a deal that will see him remain in Germany until 2029.

Olise looks set to become the first signing of Kompany's new era in the Bundesliga and may put pen to paper sooner rather than later after being omitted from Didier Deschamps' Euro 2024 squad. He was, however, included in the country's roster for the Summer Olympics.

The Palace star made the move to south London in the summer of 2021 and registered ten goals in 19 appearances during an injury-affected 2023/24 season.

Olise's future at Bayern has prompted Chelsea to rethink their options on the wing, with Aston Villa's Omari Kellyman edging close to a move to Stamford Bridge, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Bayern, however, will have to make room for Olise in their talented squad with both Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry already offering options on the right wing. His signing will add more depth in attack but may indicate a sale for another established player.

The German giants will hope to regain the Bundesliga title from Bayer Leverkusen when they return to the league for the 2024/25 season, while Olise will look to claim his first piece of silverware.