Bayern Munich Accelerate Their Attempts To Sign Key Inter Milan Star – The Player Confirms Ongoing Talks

Bayern Munich are reportedly pushing to finalize a move for Inter Milan star midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

A few hours ago, a report from Bild claimed that the German giants could turn their attention to the 30-year-old in case they fail to sign their primary midfield target Joao Palhinha.

But now, it appears that the story is escalating, with more confirmations coming from Turkish media.

According to TRT Spor via FcInterNews, Bayern have now accelerated their attempts to sign the former AC Milan man.

The report claims that the Bavarians have almost given up on signing Fulham’s Palhinha. Therefore, they have decided to focus their efforts on landing the Nerazzurri star.

The source adds that the deal is well on track at this point.

Moreover, TRT Spor correspondent İbrahim Kırkayak – who is currently following the Turkish national team’s camp at Euro 2024 – claims Calhanoglu himself confirmed the ongoing negotiations when inquired about it.

This would be a return to the Bundesliga for the midfielder who was born on German soil. He left the country in 2017 when he completed a move from Bayer Leverkusen to AC Milan.

Bayern Munich Pushing To Sign Inter Milan Star Hakan Calhanoglu

After four years with the Rossoneri, Calhanoglu made the controversial crosstown switch to Inter in the summer of 2021.

He cemented himself as a key player in Simone Inzaghi’s tactical system, gradually transforming himself into a deep-lying playmaker.

Hakan is also a fan favorite among Nerazzurri supporters. Therefore, his departure would be a major blow for the supporters and the technical staff alike.

The Turkiye star has a contract with the Italian champions that is valid until June 2027.

Therefore, Bayern would have to present Inter with a satisfying offer in order to put the deal over the line.