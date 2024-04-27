Advertisement

Bayern Munich 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt: Harry Kane sets personal record with double in Bayern win

BBC
·1 min read
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores against Eintracht Frankfurt in Bundesliga
Harry Kane has scored 35 of his 42 goals in Bundesliga [Getty Images]

England striker Harry Kane scored twice in Bayern Munich's win over Eintracht Frankfurt to set a new personal record for his most goals in a season.

The 30-year-old has scored 42 goals in all competitions in his debut campaign for Bayern, beating his previous best haul of 41 for Tottenham in 2017-18.

His first goal saw him tuck home a cross from nine yards, before he converted a penalty in the second half.

The double means Kane has now scored 400 goals for club and country.

He has netted against 16 of the 17 other Bundesliga teams - a joint record in a campaign along with Gerd Müller (1966-67 & 1969-70), Ailton (2003-04) and Robert Lewandowski (2019-20 and 2020-21).

Kane is the first player to score or assist against all 17 sides in a debut season - with Kane assisting against Freiburg in October, but failing to score in either match.

The Three Lions captain, who received treatment on a knee injury in the second half but was able to continue playing, is six short of Lewandowski's record of 41 goals in a Bundesliga season, with three games remaining.

Bayern sit second in Bundesliga, 11 points behind champions Bayer Leverkusen, who host Stuttgart at 17:30 BST on Saturday.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is set to leave Bayern at the end of the season, and said this week he would not be "influenced" by a petition from fans asking him to stay.