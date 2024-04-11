Bayern Leverkusen 2-0 West Ham: Key stats
Here are the key facts and figures following Thursday's Europa League game between West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen.
West Ham United have lost three of their past four away European games (W1) and have suffered consecutive losses on the road in European competition (including qualifiers) for the first time since a run of three between July 2015 and July 2016.
Bayer Leverkusen extended their unbeaten run to 42 games in all competitions (W37 D5), last suffering a defeat in May 2023 in their last game of last season away to VfL Bochum (0-3).
West Ham faced 33 shots in the game, their most in a game in all competitions since January 29th 2014 against Chelsea in the Premier League (39).
West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianksi made nine saves in the game, the joint-most ever by the Poland international for West Ham (also nine v Arsenal in August 2018).