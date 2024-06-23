Bayern interested in Silva - Monday's gossip

Bayern Munich are interested in Bernardo Silva and Borussia Dortmund are close to reaching Pascal Gross agreement, while Arsenal and Chelsea target Nico Williams.

Bayern Munich are interested in signing 29-year-old Portugal winger Bernardo Silva, who has a £50m buy-out clause in his contract at Manchester City, which still has two years to run. (Star)

Borussia Dortmund are very close to reaching a verbal agreement with Brighton's 33-year-old Germany midfielder Pascal Gross, who has one year left on his contract. (Sky Sport Germany)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could risk upsetting some of his senior players if the club move for Athletic Bilbao's Spain winger Nico Williams, because of the 21-year-old's wage demands. (Express)

Chelsea are also interested in Williams, although he is among the attacking targets for Paris St-Germain after the departure of France forward Kylian Mbappe, 25, to Real Madrid. (Teamtalk)

Manchester United and Liverpool have both made bids for Lille's Leny Yoro but the French defender, 18, wants to join Real Madrid. (Marca - in Spanish)

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has been approached to be part of the new coaching staff for manager Erik ten Hag. (Fabrizio Romano)

Newcastle United are planning to sell Callum Wilson, 32, if they can agree a deal to sign fellow England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 27, from Everton. (Football Insider)

Lyon have entered the race to sign Gambia winger Yankuba Minteh, 19, from Newcastle. (Fabrizio Romano)

Minteh is reported to have agreed personal terms with one of the many clubs that have expressed an interest in signing him. (Chronicle)

Nottingham Forest have opened discussions with Aston Villa over a deal for 20-year-old Dutch defender Lamare Bogarde. (Football Insider)