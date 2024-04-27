Bayern have new injury concerns for top game against Real Madrid

Bayern's Jamal Musiala in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich at Signal Iduna Park. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Defender Matthijs de Ligt and midfielders Jamal Musiala and Konrad Laimer are doubtful for the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Musiala didn't take part in Saturday's 2-1 Bundesliga win against Eintracht Frankfurt due to a tendon irritation.

"He really wanted to play, we really wanted him to play. He had two days without pain and felt it again yesterday," Tuchel said before the match.

Laimer twisted his ankle during the Frankfurt game and has a capsule injury, while de Ligt, who left the Allianz Arena limping, has a ligament injury in his knee. "We have to see if both of them are fit by Tuesday. We have to wait and see what the scans say," Tuchel said.

Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané, who weren't included in the squad for Saturday's game, are also doubtful for the clash against Madrid due to injury.