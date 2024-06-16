Bayern have good chance of signing Arsenal wonderkid

Bayern Munich’s interest in Chido Martin Obi is genuine and they have a good chance of completing the transfer, according to a report.

Chido Obi-Martin shoots for the Arsenal u18s (Photo via Arsenal.com)

Christian Falk reports for the Daily Briefing that Bayern Munich have a genuine interest in Arsenal youngster Chido Martin Obi, adding that the German team have a good chance of winning the race for his signature.

Falk points out that Bayern aren’t the only club interested, with Borussia Dortmund also chasing the striker.

The €400,000 training compensation fee is evidently appealing to the German clubs, and the fact he can sign a professional contract at 16 in Germany may appeal to the player.

He’d have to wait until his 17th birthday later this year to sign professionally with Arsenal.

Chido Obi-Martin celebrating a hat-trick for the Arsenal u18s (Photo via Arsenal.com)

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Arsenal also aren’t out of the race yet, suggesting the Gunners are still there and trying to convince the player to sign a new contract.

John Cross had reported for the Mirror last week that Arsenal had made a fresh contract offer to Martin Obi, including a professional deal that the player could sign on his birthday in November.

Until then, the Gunners would hope to sign him to a scholarship contract, which he’ll be eligible to sign on July 1st.

Cross confirmed that a number of clubs are circling for Martin Obi, and there’s also an international battle for his future between Denmark and England.

Chido Martin Obi with the Denmark u17s against the Czech Republic (Photo via LambyReviews on Instagram)

Martin Obi finished as the u18 Premier League’s top scorer in 2023/24 with 32 goals, 11 ahead of his nearest competitor.

That was a club record for most goals in an u18 Premier League season, and only three Arsenal players have ever scored more in a single youth league campaign.