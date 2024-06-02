Bayern make Fernandes approach - Monday's gossip

Bayern Munich want to sign Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho could play again for Manchester United and Victor Osimhen waits on Arsenal offer.

Bayern Munich have made an approach about signing Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 29, from Manchester United. (O Jogo - in Portuguese)

Jadon Sancho, 24, is ready to go back to United following the England winger's loan spell at Borussia Dortmund - but only if Erik ten Hag leaves this summer. (Mirror)

Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 25, is waiting for an offer from Arsenal or Saudi Arabia. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson has met with Crystal Palace’s sporting director Dougie Freedman in London to explore their position on the possibility of selling England defender Marc Guehi, 23, England midfielder Eberechi Eze, 25, and France Under-21 winger Michael Olise, 22, this summer. (Football Insider)

Palace will move for Leeds' Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, 22, if they have to sell Olise or Eze this summer. (Mirror)

Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who turns 33 later this month, is expected to receive offers to leave Manchester City this summer. (Football Insider)

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken to two his former team-mates in a bid to persuade them to join him at Al Nassr - Real Madrid's Spain defender Nacho Fernandez, 34, and Manchester United's Brazil midfielder Casemiro, 32. (Marca - in Spanish)

Tottenham could make an offer for Nottingham Forest's England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 23, before the end of the month. (Football Insider)

Newcastle United will attempt to complete a deal for Bournemouth's English centre-back Lloyd Kelly, 25, this week. (Telegraph)

West Ham have moved closer to a £25.5m deal to sign 18-year-old Brazilian forward Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras. (Times)

Fulham have made Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe one of their summer transfer priorities and are ready to bid for the England midfielder, 23, early in the window. (Telegraph)

Los Angeles Galaxy have sent a contract offer to former Germany midfielder Marco Reus, 35, who is set to become a free agent after playing his last game for Borussia Dortmund. (Fabrizio Romano)

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca will be announced as the new Chelsea coach on Monday, having signed a five-year contract. (Fabrizio Romano)

Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is expected to be named the new Napoli coach this week. (Nicolo Schira)