Bayern eye Chelsea’s Levi Colwill as defensive reinforcement

Bayern Munich are exploring defensive reinforcements and have set their sights on Chelsea’s young centre-back Levi Colwill, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The 21-year-old left-footed defender has reportedly been on Bayern’s radar for some time, and he has emerged as a top target if their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah falls short.

Colwill is highly regarded for his composure on the ball and his ability to build out from the back.

With Bayern seeking a long-term solution alongside Dayot Upamecano, Colwill’s profile aligns perfectly with the club’s vision. However, he won’t come cheap as his deal runs till 2029.

Colwill impressed during his loan spells at Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion but barely got a chance to shine in his favoured position back at Chelsea last season.

Former manager Mauricio Pochettino used him as a left-back mostly, and the England youth international suffered an injury when he finally got his chance in the centre of defence.

He still managed 23 Premier League appearances, bagging a goal and an assist. He helped Chelsea keep four clean sheets, winning 65% of his duels.

Several clubs have been monitoring Colwill’s situation at Chelsea and are keen on his services if the Blues are willing to do business.

Reports suggest that initial discussions between Bayern and Colwill’s representatives have already taken place.

The possibility of a double swoop for Tah and Colwill is not entirely off the table, with Bayern keen to bolster their defensive options ahead of the upcoming season.

Chelsea are unlikely to let go of a promising young defender easily, but the Blues seem to be keen on selling some of their homegrown Cobham products to balance their books after shelling over £1 billion in two years.

The Bavarians could make a tempting offer that might get the West Londoners to part ways with the Southampton-born star.

The coming weeks could see significant developments in this transfer saga, with Bayern determined to solidify their backline for new manager Vincent Kompany.