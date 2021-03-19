Bayern draw PSG in Champions League quarters as Real face Liverpool

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
Bayern Munich beat PSG in last season's final with a Kingsley Coman goal giving them a 1-0 win in Lisbon
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Holders Bayern Munich will face last year's beaten finalists Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of this season's Champions League, while Friday's draw for the last eight also threw up a clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The draw also pitted Premier League leaders Manchester City against Borussia Dortmund, with Chelsea set to play Porto in the other tie.

Bayern defeated PSG 1-0 behind closed doors in Lisbon last August to win their sixth European Cup and remain the team to beat in Europe, having won 18 and drawn one of their 19 games in the Champions League since the beginning of last season.

The first leg is set to be played in Germany on April 6 or 7, with the return in Paris a week later.

Meanwhile, the meeting of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Real is another re-run of a recent final, with the Spaniards beating the Reds 3-1 in Kiev in 2018 to win the last of their record 13 titles to date.

Liverpool bounced back from that to lift the trophy for the sixth time in Madrid in 2019.

Klopp's side are due to be away from home in the first leg, but it remains to be seen where that match will be played.

Atletico Madrid's home leg against Chelsea in the last 16 ended up being moved to the Romanian capital Bucharest due to restrictions imposed on travel to Spain by British authorities.

The winner between Liverpool and Real will go onto a semi-final against either Chelsea or Porto, throwing up the possibility of an all-English last-four tie.

Liverpool beat Chelsea in the semi-finals in 2005 and again in 2007.

Unbeaten in 13 games since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as coach in late January, Chelsea will be expected to get the better of Portuguese champions Porto, who ousted Juventus in the last 16.

However, that tie could also be relocated given travel restrictions between the United Kingdom and Portgual which prompted both legs of last month's Europa League clash between Arsenal and Benfica to be played at neutral venues, in Italy and Greece.

Meanwhile City will be strong favourites against Dortmund, with the winner of that tie going through to a semi-final showdown with either Bayern or PSG.

Travel restrictions between the UK and Germany could also have an impact on City's tie against Erling Braut Haaland's Dortmund.

Both legs of City's last-16 tie against Borussia Moenchengladbach were played in Budapest, as were both legs of Liverpool's tie against RB Leipzig in the last round.

This season's semi-finals are due to be played in late April and early May, with the final scheduled for May 29 in Istanbul.

as/mw

Recommended Stories

  • Manchester City drawn against Borussia Dortmund in Champions League last eight

    2019 winners Liverpool have been handed a tough tie as they will play 13-time European champions Real Madrid.

  • Champions League draw: Who will Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City face?

    There are only two quarterfinalists remaining without a European Cup in their histories: Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

  • Manchester City draw Borussia Dortmund in Champions League quarter-finals

    City also discovered their possible semi-final opponents should they reach the last four

  • Mikaela Shiffrin sees the finish line of an impossible season, with one big race left

    Mikaela Shiffrin's success this season is all the more remarkable given it came after a preseason injury setback that could impact her as the 2022 Winter Olympics approach.

  • Man City leading way as Champions League favorite

    Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe take a look at the Champions League odds and explain why Manchester City remains on top and how Chelsea can make noise going forward.

  • Spurs implode, exit Europa League in humiliating fashion

    Mislav Orsic scored a hat trick as Dinamo Zagreb came back from a 2-0 first leg deficit In England to send Spurs crashing out of England after extra time.

  • Atlanta spa shootings stir fear amid historic rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans

    For many Asian Americans, the killings further fueled fears about anti-Asian hatred that has mounted over the last year as police and advocacy groups have reported record numbers of hate crimes and harassment.

  • Tiffany Haddish Is Totally Down for a ‘Girls Trip’ Sequel—and She’s Already Got Ideas

    “If there was a sequel, I would love to see us go to Africa,” she told us. “Why not show where we come from? Why not show the beautiful side of things? Why not Africa?”Haddish also explained that it could show...

  • With traditional fabrics, Nigerian designers fashion a new aesthetic

    Weaving contemporary designs into a traditional West African fabric, Nigerian Tsemaye Binitie is creating fashion he hopes can also bridge the gap between luxury and the everyday. His material of choice is Aso-oke, a hand-woven cloth indigenous to the Yoruba people and historically used on special occasions. "We started to use contemporary African art and culture within the threads of the collection so you see hints of it or very ... obvious (signs)," said Binitie, who divides his time between Lagos and London.

  • Champions League quarter-final draw: Liverpool handed glamour tie as they face Real Madrid in repeat of 2018 final

    Liverpool have been handed the glamour tie of the quarter-finals as they play 13-time European champions Real Madrid, while Manchester City's quest for a maiden Champions League title continues with a meeting against Borussia Dortmund. The premier European club competition is the big prize missing from Pep Guardiola's reign at City, having never got past the semi-finals, and City have been handed another German assignment after beating Borussia Monchengladbach in the last 16. However, a tough route to the Istanbul final lies in wait as if they can get past Dortmund, with the first leg at the Etihad Stadium, either Bayern Munich or Paris St-Germain will be waiting in the last four. Reigning champions Bayern will face Mauricio Pochettino's PSG in the quarters in a repeat of last season's final. Liverpool, who lost the 2018 final to Real, must visit the Bernabeu in their quarter-final first leg, where they lost 1-0 in a group game seven years ago. Chelsea look to have been handed a favourable quarter-final draw against Portuguese side Porto. Thomas Tuchel's men got past Atletico Madrid 3-0 on aggregate in the last round and will be heavy favourites to overcome the 2004 champions, despite them beating Juventus in the last 16. If both English clubs progress then they will meet in another instalment of their fierce Champions League rivalry. Chelsea and Liverpool previously met in the last four in 2004/05, 2006/07 and 2007/08 and also in the 2008/09 quarter-finals. The quarter-finals will be played over the weeks of April 6/7 and 13/14 while the last four will be played on April 27/28 and May 4/5.

  • Lebanese are gripped by worry as economic meltdown speeds up

    Shops closing, companies going bankrupt and pharmacies with shelves emptying — in Lebanon these days, fistfights erupt in supermarkets as shoppers scramble to get to subsidized powdered milk, rice and cooking oil. Like almost every other Lebanese, Nisrine Taha’s life has been turned upside down in the past year under the weight of the country’s crushing economic crisis. The family hasn’t been able to pay rent for seven months, and Taha worries their landlord's patience won't last forever.

  • Aston Villa – Tottenham: How to watch, start time, stream, odds, prediction

    How do you respond when your coach says you failed the "basics of life" and your captain brands your effort "a disgrace?" On Sunday, Spurs will let us know.

  • U.S. House passes resolution aimed at advancing Equal Rights Amendment

    The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to remove a decades-old deadline for adopting the Equal Rights Amendment, in hopes of finally formally protecting women's rights in the U.S. Constitution. The drive for the amendment initially attracted widespread support but fell short after a conservative backlash led by activist Phyllis Schlafly, who said the ERA would actually erode women’s standing and lead to homosexual marriages, women in combat, government-funded abortions and loss of alimony. Virginia last year became the 38th state to vote in favor and along with Illinois and Nevada went to federal court in Washington to demand the amendment be declared valid.

  • Europa League three things we learned: Arsenal, Granada, Roma move on

    Arsenal's misfiring attack opened it up to a Europa League exit, but defense closed the door as one Premier League side found a place in the quarters.

  • German Premier League stars allowed back for World Cup qualifiers

    German Premier League stars such as Timo Werner and Ilkay Gundogan will be granted an exception to coronavirus restrictions in order to play for their country in World Cup qualifiers later this month, the German FA (DFB) said Thursday.

  • Egypt prepares to start move to new capital, away from the chaos of Cairo

    Egypt is racing to prepare a grandiose new capital city in the desert east of Cairo before the first civil servants move in this summer and ahead of the delayed official opening of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's flagship project. There will be a monorail passing through a business district where a 385-metre central tower is close to completion. The city, known simply as the New Administrative Capital, is designed to operate with smart technology on virgin land away from the clutter and chaos of Cairo.

  • USMNT inches closer to Olympic soccer berth with win over Costa Rica

    The U.S. men's soccer team managed to get the job done in a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica in its CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament opener.

  • Paul Pogba fires Manchester United into quarter-finals with winner at AC Milan

    United are now in the draw for the last eight of the Europa League.

  • The great Mourinho quiz: Which player is he throwing under a bus?

    It may have been Jose Mourinho who first accused his rivals of ‘parking the bus’ - yet it will be throwing his players under one for which he will forever be remembered. Nobody is safe from Mourinho’s public excoriations. Sir Alex Ferguson used his hair dryer strategically and with great purpose but Mourinho is happy to direct his hot air publicly towards star names, fringe players... even ballboys. His career is littered with on-the-record outbursts, the most recent of which came on Thursday night when he accused his Spurs side of a lack of professionalism following their harrowing Europa League exit to Dinamo Zagreb. The quiz below has 10 of his most withering verdicts on his own players. But can you remember who was in the firing line?

  • Match Highlights: AC Milan vs. Man. United

    Highlights from the match between AC Milan vs. Man. United.