Bayern-destined teenager Irankunda earns first Australia call-up

Nestory Irankunda in action for the A-League All Stars against Newcastle United last week

Bayern Munich-bound teenager Nestory Irankunda earned his first call-up to the Australia squad on Wednesday for World Cup qualifiers next month.

The 18-year-old winger, who was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania after his parents escaped fighting in their native Burundi, will move to Germany for next season.

First he will hope to make his Socceroos debut when they face Bangladesh away on June 6 and host Palestine five days later in 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Graham Arnold's side are top of the group with four wins from four and already into the final stage of qualifying for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

After Irankunda suggested he could instead represent Tanzania or Burundi, having been overlooked for a recent Australia Olympic squad, coach Arnold said the player was now ready.

The attacker has represented Australia's under-17s and Arnold called him up in March to train with the senior squad.

"I was surprised (by Irankunda's comments) but the major point was that he said his dream was to play for the Socceroos," Arnold said Wednesday, having named an extended 25-man squad.

"When I spoke to him last week, that was his dream, and his dream will be fulfilled."

The pacey Irankunda recently became the youngest player to score a hat-trick in Australia's A-League when he struck three times in Adelaide United's 4-1 win over Western United.

The Socceroos will train in Thailand before travelling to Bangladesh.

