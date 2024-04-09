Advertisement

Bayern defender Boey completes running session following injury

DPA
Munich's Sacha Boey sits on the bench before the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach at the Allianz Arena. Niklas Treppner/dpa

Bayern Munich defender Sacha Boey completed an individual running session on Tuesday as he works on his comeback following an injury, the club said.

Boey suffered a hamstring injury in training during the March international break and has been out since.

His team-mates, meanwhile, are in London, where Bayern play the first leg of their Champions League quarter-finals tie against Arsenal later.