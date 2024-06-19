New Bayern coach Kompany starts pre-season training on July 15

Vincent Kompany is introduced as new Bayern Munich coach. Bayern Munich will start pre-season training under new coach Vincent Kompany on July 15, the day after the Euro 2024 final. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Bayern Munich will start pre-season training under new coach Vincent Kompany on July 15, the day after the Euro 2024 final.

Bayern said on Wednesday that the players will start with diagnostics before taking to the pitch from July 17 onwards.

The record Bundesliga champions will be in Asia July 31-August 5, which includes a match in Seoul against Tottenham Hotspur, the former club of Bayern striker Harry Kane. The two sides will meet again a week later in London.

The first official game is a German Cup first-round date at second division Ulm on August 16. The Bundesliga season starts a week later.

Kompany, who takes over from Thomas Tuchel, won't have all players at his disposal from the start because those playing at the Euros and the Copa America will be given extra time off.

There will also be players leaving and new ones arriving. Bayern have so far signed defender Hiroki Ito from VfB Stuttgart.

Bayern want to return to the top of the Bundesliga after having to settle for third behind Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart, after winning the previous 11 titles. Bayern won no silverware at all for the first time since 2012.