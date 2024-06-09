Bayern Club Chief Warns: Real Madrid’s Signing of Former PSG Superstar Could ‘Harm Football’

Kylian Mbappé made it official last Monday, sealing his move to Real Madrid after bidding adieu to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. The French sensation penned a five-year deal with the Spanish powerhouse, gearing up to shine as their next big star.

While the player is living his dream of joining the Spanish giants, it’s come with criticism. Max Eberl, Bayern Munich’s sporting director, voiced his worries about the state of the transfer market, citing Real Madrid’s recent signing of Mbappé as a prime example.

“We can always desire more money, but those fixated on it will ultimately harm football,” Max Eberl told the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, discussing the new Madrid signing (h/t RMC Sport). “If, at any point, all the money in the market vanishes, there’ll be no recourse. We’re talking about vast sums—hundreds of millions. It’s excessive, and it feels like it’s reaching a breaking point.”

Believing that the current market isn’t workable, the Bavarian executive is sure that “no club is benefiting” from the situation. “Players, families, agents—everyone is gaining, except the clubs. In the past, at least clubs used to benefit. Money circulated within the system, but now it’s diminishing steadily.”

A recent report from Diario AS revealed that Mbappé would have agreed to an annual salary of €15 million with Real Madrid, €4 million more than their highest-paid players.

Moreover, the Frenchman has reportedly struck a deal with Real Madrid to receive 80 percent of these rights, allowing him to pocket a substantial extra sum. Finally, he’s secured a hefty signing bonus spread over several years, totaling around €100 million.