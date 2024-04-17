Bayern into Champions League semis as title hopes live on

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich (C) celebrates with Bayern's Harry Kane (R) after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and FC Arsenal at Allianz Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

Bayern Munich defeated Arsenal 1-0 on Wednesday and booked their spot in the Champions League semi-finals.

Bayern came back from the first leg game in London with a 2-2 draw and finished the job at their Allianz Arena thanks to Joshua Kimmich's winner in the 63rd.

The Champions League is Bayern's last hope for silverware this season after Bayer Leverkusen ended the Bavarians' 11-year reign as Bundesliga champions last weekend.

They will play in the tournament's semi-finals for the first time since the 2019-20 season, when they were crowned champions.

The match between defending champions Manchester City and record winners Real Madrid went to extra-time after they played out a 1-1 draw in regular time (4-4 on aggregate).

The winner of the tie will face Bayern in the next round. The other semi-final is Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain.

