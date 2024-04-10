Bayern CEO Dreesen praises team after performance against Arsenal

Jan-Christian Dreesen, CEO of FC Bayern Munich, gives an interview before the start of the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between Bayern Munich and Galatasaray Istanbul at the Allianz Arena. Dreesen has praised the team's performance in the Champions League against Arsenal amid what has been a very disappointing season for the German record champions. Tom Weller/dpa

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has praised the team's performance in the Champions League against Arsenal amid what has been a very disappointing season for the German record champions.

"What can I say? Those who have been declared dead live longer. I think that's the motto for tonight," Dreesen said at the team's hotel on Tuesday evening following the 2-2 draw with Arsenal in London in the first leg of their quarter-finals tie.

"Everyone in Europe has to watch out for us. And of course the dream lives on," he added. Bayern will host the second leg at home on April 17.

Bayern are on the verge of having their run of consecutive 11 Bundesliga title end at the weekend, when Bayer Leverkusen can claim their maiden league title.

The Bavarians are also out of the German Cup, while coach Thomas Tuchel will leave the club in summer. The Champions League is their only hope to lift a trophy this season.

"It has been a difficult month. We've had some tough few weeks with two defeats in the Bundesliga," he said referring to losses to Borussia Dortmund and Heidenheim.

"The team showed its true colours today. A fantastic game, an intense match," Dreesen said. "That's the true face of Bayern and that's what we want to see from you, dear team, much, much more often."