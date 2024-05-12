Bayern bounce back from Champions League exit with win over Wolfsburg

Munich's Leon Goretzka (C) celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

Bayern Munich bounced back from their Champions League exit with a 2-0 Bundesliga win against VfL Wolfsburg, while Hoffenheim moved closer to a spot in an European competition after a 6-0 thrashing of relegated Darmstadt on Sunday.

Bayern missed the chance to play the Champions League final at Wembley after a late and dramatic 2-1 defeat at Real Madrid on Wednesday.

In his final home game of the season, departing coach Thomas Tuchel made eight changes to his line-up and handed first Bundesliga starts to January signing Bryan Zaragoza and academy graduate Lovro Zvonarek.

Croatian Zvonarek had a perfect debut and netted Bayern's opener in the fourth minute following an assist from Thomas Müller. The veteran midfielder also contributed to the second goal in the 13th as he laid the ball off to Leon Goretzka who curled the ball in.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer celebrated his 500th Bundesliga game before he made way for debutant Daniel Peretz. Also making their maiden appearance in the league were 18-year-old players Matteo Pérez Vinlöf and Jonathan Asp-Jensen.

With the victory, Bayern moved back up to second place, which had been temporarily taken by VfB Stuttgart after their 1-0 win at Augsburg on Friday.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, stay 12th and can no longer qualify for Europe.

Hoffenheim are chasing an European berth and welcome Bayern next weekend in the final matchday of the season, but for now will be glad the Bavarians prevailed over Wolfsburg.

Ihlas Bebou and Maximilian Beier scored a brace each, while Pavel Kadeřábek and Ozan Kabak also added their names to the scoresheet.

Hoffenheim moved up to seventh, which currently qualifies to the Conference League. However, if Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen win the German Cup to complete a domestic double, then seventh place will become a Europa League place.

"We knew that the three points matter, but also that every goal is important. We wanted to score a seventh goal but did not manage to. Now there is more at stake. We have earned a “final” against Bayern," coach Pellegrino Matarazzo said.

Darmstadt, on the other hand, had their relegation confirmed last month and bid the fans a melancholic farewell in their last home game of the season.

Leverkusen visit Bochum later on Sunday.

Munich's Lovro Zvonarek (C) celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammates during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena. Lukas Barth/dpa