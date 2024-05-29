Bayern appoint Kompany as head coach

Bayern Munich have appointed Vincent Kompany as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

The Belgian, 38, succeeds Thomas Tuchel and leaves Burnley for the Bundesliga side after the two clubs agreed a compensation fee, believed to be £10.2m.

Kompany won the Championship with Burnley in 2022-23, but the Clarets suffered relegation from the Premier League this season after finishing 19th.

"It's a great honour to be able to work for this club - FC Bayern is an institution in international football," said the former Manchester City defender.

Kompany, who retired from playing in 2020, joined Burnley from Anderlecht in 2022 and signed a five-year contract extension last year.

However, he refused to answer questions about his future after the Clarets' home defeat by Nottingham Forest on the final day of the season.

Burnley said they were initially confident of keeping Kompany at Turf Moor but "the changing dynamics of the situation" made it impossible.

"We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent’s ambition to explore new opportunities," the club said.

There has been no announcement about whether Kompany's backroom team, including assistant manager Craig Bellamy, will join him in Germany.

Tuchel left Bayern this month as the club finished third in the Bundesliga - their worst league position since 2010-11.

Bayern have struggled to find a replacement for Tuchel, whose initial exit was announced in February.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann and current Austria coach Ralf Rangnick have all turned down the job.

Talks about persuading Tuchel to stay also failed to reach a positive conclusion, leaving Bayern with a problem.

"Vincent Kompany is a type of coach who fits in very well with FC Bayern's playing philosophy and identity," said Bayern's sporting director Christoph Freund

"He is a young, very ambitious coach who brings a lot of international experience, has his finger on the pulse of the players and knows exactly what should happen on the pitch."

Kompany has built a decent reputation in his time at Anderlecht and Burnley, although the Clarets' relegation following lofty pre-season expectations has not reflected well on the Belgian.

A four-time Premier League winner as a player with Manchester City, Kompany became Anderlecht head coach in 2020 following a spell as player-manager, before moving to Turf Moor.

BBC Sport understands former Chelsea and Everton coach Frank Lampard would be interested in succeeding Kompany.

Former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has ruled himself out of contention as he aims for a job in the Premier League.

More to follow.